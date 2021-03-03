Serie A: AC Milan draws a draw against Udinese, Atalanta unrolls against Crotone

Inter Milan play this Thursday against Parma and the enemy, AC Milan could close the gap. Located 4 lengths from the historic rival, the Lombards had to play against Udinese. A balanced match even if the Diavolo took the game to his account without managing to score. After 45 minutes of play, the score was still 0-0. Without a solution, AC Milan was finally punished following a goal from Rodrigo Becao (68th). In the last seconds, AC Milan obtained a penalty that Franck Kessié hit. The Ivorian managed to equalize (90th +7). With this 1-1 draw, AC Milan avoided the worst and found themselves three points behind Inter Milan. Fourth in Serie A, Atalanta could for its part come back to the height of Juventus (3rd) in case of victory tonight against the red lantern Crotone. And everything started well for the Dea since Robin Gosens opened the scoring well served by Josip Ilicic (12th). If Simy equalized for Crotone (23rd), Gian Piero Gasperini’s team had no doubts. Back from the locker room, José Palomino (48th) and Luis Muriel (50th) allowed to take off. Josip Ilicic increased the score and went there from his goal (59th). Entering late in the match, Russian midfielder Aleksey Miranchuk definitely sealed the result (85th). With this 5-1 victory, Atalanta comes back to the height of Juventus, seven points behind the leaders, Inter Milan.

Sixth following Napoli’s draw against Sassuolo (3-3), AS Roma could return to the top 5 if they won tonight. Paulo Fonseca’s club have long been held in check by Fiorentina. However, Leonardo Spinazzola found the flaw at the very start of the second half (49th). A short-lived advantage since Jordan Veretout conceded a goal against his camp (60th). Finally, AS Roma offered a great victory in the last moments thanks to Amadou Diawara (90th). A 2-1 success which allows the Giallorossi to recover. In the other matches, Hellas Verona played against Benevento by winning 3-0 and climbed to 8th place while Cagliari gave some air by winning against Bologna. The Sardinians won 1-0 following a goal from Daniele Rugani (19th) and came out of the red zone with one point ahead of Torino. Finally, the derby between Sampdoria and Genoa ended in a 1-1 draw.

The matches of the evening

AC Milan 1-1 Udinese: Kessié (90th +7 sp) for Milan; Becao (68th) for Udinese

Atalanta 5-1 Crotone: Gosens (12th), Palomino (48th), Muriel (50th), Ilicic (58th) and Miranchuk (85th) for Atalanta; Simy (23rd) for Crotone

Benevento 0-3 Hellas Verona : Faraoni (25th), Foulon (34th csc) and Lasagna (50th) for Verona

Cagliari 1-0 Bologna: Rugani (19th) for Cagliari

Fiorentina 1-2 AS Roma : Veretout (60th csc) for Fiorentina; Spinazzola (49th) and Diawara (90th) for Roma

Genoa 1-1 Sampdoria: Zappacosta (52nd) for Genoa; Tonelli (77th) for Sampdoria

Serie A standings