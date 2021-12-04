Serie A: AC Milan ensures against Salernitana and takes the lead

The sixteenth day of Serie A started this Saturday with a nice match between AC Milan and Salernitana. At home, the Lombards quickly took the lead. Franck Kessié only needed a few minutes to open the scoring (5th). An ideal start followed in the wake of a second goal signed Alexis Saelemaekers (18th).

Multiplying the attempts on the opposing net, AC Milan then maintained their control until the end and won 2-0. A precious victory for the Rossoneri who take the lead in Serie A with two points ahead of Napoli and four lengths over Inter Milan. The two teams play respectively against Atalanta (8:45 p.m.) and AS Roma (6 p.m.).

