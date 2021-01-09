Serie A: AC Milan finds color against Torino!

The Serie A leader welcomed Torino this Saturday evening as part of the 17th day of the Italian championship. The Lombard club, in 4-2-3-1 with an unprecedented attacking quartet made up of Castillejo, Díaz, Hauge and Leão, had to reassure themselves after their midweek defeat to Juve. And it started perfectly well with a quick opener through Rafael Leão, well served in depth by Brahim Diaz, author of his best game since arriving in Lombardy.

Milan doubled the penalty kick through Frank Kessié (36th). The Turin club were struggling, but managed to find the bar through Ricardo Rodriguez. At half-time, AC Milan logically led 2-0 in the score. In the second half, the Serie A leader was in perfect control of the game in a much less exciting game than in the first half. Only interesting fact of this end of the game, the impressive warm-up of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the side of the field. The 39-year-old Swedish giant entered with 5 minutes from the end in place of Rafael Leão, first scorer of the evening. Final score 2-0 and nice operation for AC Milan which takes off at the top of Serie A before the other matches to come Sunday.