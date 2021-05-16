Serie A: AC Milan held in check by Cagliari

The 37th day of Serie A continued this Sunday evening with a meeting between AC Milan, which seeks to secure its place in the top 4, and Cagliari, a bottom team saved and guaranteed to remain at the end of the season . In San Siro, neither of the two teams has managed to get the best of the other. Drawn and goalless score (0-0) between the Rossoneri, who pushed to obtain the 3 points like this last opportunity of Castillejo (90 + 3rd), and the Rossoblù.

In the standings, AC Milan (4th, 76 points) is only one step ahead of Juventus. The suspense in the Champions League race remains in Italy, where everything will be decided on the final day. Stefano Pioli’s men still keep their fate between their feet. Cagliari (16th, 37 points) will be satisfied with this point taken against a much superior opponent on paper.

