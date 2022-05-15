Serie A: AC Milan rush to the title after victory against Atalanta

The shock of this 37th day of Serie A opposed AC Milan and Atalanta. If they win, the Rossoneri could hope to be crowned Italian champions depending on Inter Milan’s result later in the evening against Cagliari. Against the Milanese, the men of Gianpiero Gasperini (8th in Serie A) had to win to qualify for the European Cup next season. In the first period the debates were rather balanced, Atalanta blocking the Milanese offensive animation well and obtaining the biggest opportunity on this big strike from Muriel well out by Maignan (30th).

However, the Milanese returned determined from the locker room. On the hour mark, well launched in depth by Messias, Rafael Leao, the providential man for this end of the season on the Milan side, beat his opponent with a control of the head before adjusting a strike between the legs de Musso (1-0, 57th). Shortly after, Theo Hernandez, already the author of a superb season, overturned San Siro and the 80,000 Milanese tifosis by scoring one of the goals of the year. Indeed, after having traveled with the ball at least 80m resisting his opponents, he deceived the Dea goalkeeper with a nice cross shot from the left (75th) and allowed Milan to make the break. With this victory acquired in the second half, AC Milan takes a big step towards its first Scudetto since 2011 and will be able to settle in front of the Inter players match with the possibility of being crowned if the Inzaghi players do not win. . For their part, Atalanta’s chances of European qualification are dwindling.