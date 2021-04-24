Serie A: after a crazy match, Crotone overthrows Parma

On the occasion of the 33rd day of Serie A, Parma hosted Crotone at the Ennio Tardini stadium. Beaten by Juventus (3-1) on Wednesday, Roberto D’Aversa’s men absolutely had to win against the red lantern of the championship to keep a slim hope of maintenance. For Crotone, defeated on his lawn by Sampdoria (1-0) at the start of the week, relegation to Serie B was unfortunately not in doubt. Against all expectations, Serse Cosmi’s men opened the scoring before the quarter of an hour of play by Magallan who took advantage of a good service from Ounas (0-1, 14th).

Just before the half hour mark, Parma equalized by Hernani, well served by Cornelius (1-1, 29th). But the Serie A red lantern did not let go and scored a second goal before the break by Simy on a new caviar from Ounas (1-2, 42nd). Sparkling in this first half, Ounas sheltered his family (1-3, 45 + 1). Vexed, the proteges of Roberto D’Aversa reduced the score by Gervinho (2-3, 49th). Five minutes later, Mihaila allowed his team to equalize (3-3, 54th). In this totally crazy match, Crotone once again took the advantage thanks to a penalty from Simy (3-4, 69th) who offered himself a double. With this fifth success of the season, the visitors came back to two lengths of their opponent of the evening in the standings.

