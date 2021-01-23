Serie A: AS Roma take revenge on Spezia in a totally crazy match

Beaten last Tuesday in the Italian Cup by Spezia in a rather particular context, AS Roma had to make up for it in the league. And the Giallorossi did not tremble since they quickly opened the scoring via Borja Mayoral (17th). A short-lived advantage since the young Roberto Piccoli quickly equalized (24th). Upon returning from the locker room, the Romans decided to go back to the attack.

Borja Mayoral gave the advantage to Paulo Fonseca’s team (52nd) before Rick Karsdorp (55th) scored his team’s third goal. Spezia will not give up with the reduction of the score of Diego Farias (59th). The promoted equalized even thanks to Daniele Verde (90th) but Lorenzo Pellegrini (90th +2) gave the victory to the players of Paulo Fonseca. AS Roma won 4-3 and confirmed their beautiful third place three points behind Inter and six points behind leaders AC Milan.

