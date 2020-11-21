Serie A: Atalanta concedes a draw on the lawn of Spezia

On behalf of the 8th day of Serie A, Atalanta moved on the lawn of Spezia. A meeting more than important for the men of Gasperini who had to win after the scathing defeat suffered by Liverpool in the Champions League, and the draw obtained late against Inter, shortly before the international break. If it was the opportunity for the latter to revive, the players of the promoted club did not understand it in this way and asserted themselves from the outset in this match. From the 3rd minute of play, Diego Farias received a good ball near the surface and armed a strike that ended its race on the right post of Gollini. Little far from being surprised, the visitors woke up quickly and Robin Gosens responded to Farias with a shot which however escaped the frame (14th). The Dea then launched its match and the balls were flying around the opponent’s surface.

A few opportunities that were not enough to make the difference before the break and the two teams returned to the locker room with a goalless draw (0-0). The Atalanta players started this second half much better than the previous one. Shortly before the hour mark, Gosens opened the scoring after a good deflection from Zapata’s header. A short-lived joy since the referee refused this goal for an offside position after viewing the VAR (57th). Gosens, then Pasalic pushed for victory, but nothing helped. A meeting within the reach of the latter which ended with a sad score of parity (0-0). In the standings, the Dea climbs to 5th place but could see Lazio, Inter, or even Juventus come back ahead in this hotly contested Calcio.