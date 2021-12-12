Serie A: Atalanta overthrows Hellas Verona and climbs on the podium

HomeSportsfootballSerie A: Atalanta overthrows Hellas Verona and climbs on the podium
Title contender in Serie A this season, Atalanta had to fill up on points against Hellas Verona (10th) on behalf of the 17th day. However, Igor Tudor’s players returned better in the game and Giovanni Simeone found the fault (1-0, 22nd). Surprise, the Dea did not take long to react since the Russian playmaker Aleksey Miranchuk equalized (1-1, 37th).

Back in the match, the formation of Gian Piero Gasperini did not stop on the right track and Teun Koopmeiners gave the advantage to his team shortly after the hour mark (2-1, 62nd). Ultimately, we will stay there with this 2-1 victory for Atalanta. La Dea provisionally overtook Napoli, climbed to third place and returned to three points behind the Milan leader.

