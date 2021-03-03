Serie A: crazy match between Sassuolo and Napoli

It is not only in Ligue 1 that we play in this midweek. Place also in the 25th day of Serie A, with a first match between Sassuolo and Napoli. An intense match between two playful formations. Sassuolo took the lead at the break thanks to a self-defeating goal from Maksimovic and a penalty from Berardi, responding to a goal from Zielinski.

Napoli, 6th in the Serie A standings before the meeting, equalized with the first goal this season from their right-back Di Lorenzo, in the second period. Before taking the upper hand with a penalty obtained by Di Lorenzo, again him, and transformed by Insigne in the 89th minute. But the match was crazy until the end with the equalizer of Caputo, also from the penalty spot in the 94th minute! Final score 3-3. Naples climbs to 5th place while waiting for the matches scheduled for 8:45 p.m.