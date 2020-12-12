Home Sports football Serie A: Crotone beats La Spezia to register first win of season
Sportsfootball

Serie A: Crotone beats La Spezia to register first win of season

By kenyan

Promoted to Serie A this year, Crotone had a very complicated start to the season. After ten disputed Serie A days, the Rossoblù still had not won (2 draws, 8 defeats). But that was until this Saturday, December 12. Opposed to La Spezia, the southern Italian club took the three points in the 11th lift of the Italian championship (4-1 success).

On their lawn of the Stadio Ezio Scida, Giovanni Stroppa’s men won this game thanks to goals from Messias (7th, 90th + 7), Reca (49th) and Eduardo Henrique (56th). The visitors, meanwhile, had equalized thanks to Farias (18th). With this success, Crotone smiles but remains a red lantern. La Spezia is sixteenth in the standings.

