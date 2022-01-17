Serie A: Fiorentina hits Genoa!

La Fiorentina had a great success against Genoa on Monday evening (6-0, 22nd day of Serie A). La Viola started with the pedal to the metal and got a penalty early in the game. Dusan Vlahovic, announced everywhere in Europe on the transfer window, missed it, but the Florentines did not let it count. Alvaro Odriozola finally opened the scoring a few moments later (15th).

Giacomo Bonaventura gave his side a little more scope shortly after the half-hour mark (34′). Cristiano Biraghi drove the point home with a free kick just before the break (42nd). Returning from the locker room, Vincenzo Italiano’s men worsened the mark. Vlahovic went there with his 17th goal of the season in Serie A (51st). Biraghi offered himself a double, still from a free kick (69th). Lucas Torreira, well served by Jonathan Ikoné who came into play, completed the card of his team (77th). Fiorentina climbs to 6th position. Genoa remains 19th.

