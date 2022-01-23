Serie A: Fiorentina snatch a draw in Cagliari

On the 23rd day of Serie A, Cagliari (18th, 16 pts) received Fiorentina (7th, 35 pts) this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. In the lair of the Sardegna Arena, the men of Walter Mazzarri, authors of three small successes since the start of the season, were under pressure against Viola who had the ambition to get closer to Juventus, current fifth in the championship. New Fio recruit, Jonathan Ikoné started on the attacking front alongside Gonzalez and Piatek.

A meeting which offered a nice spectacle in the first act with in particular a post touched on both sides, and this despite a certain domination of the Viola which also missed a penalty (8th). However, as soon as they returned from the locker room, it was Cagliari who found the fault through their captain Galvao (1-0, 47th) thus allowing the Rossoblù to take the lead. And the situation was not going to improve for the visitors who finished this match with ten after the expulsion of Nikola Milenković shortly after the hour mark (64th). In numerical inferiority and after a penalty missed by Joao Pedro (68th), the Fio nevertheless managed to come back to the score at the dawn of the last quarter of an hour thanks to Sottil (1-1, 75th). With this draw (1-1), Cagliari remains 18th. Fiorentina climbs to 6th place.

The official line-ups at kick-off

Cagliari’s XI

Fiorentina starting XI