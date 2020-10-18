Serie A: Fiorentina stalls again, Cagliari overthrows Torino

The Fiorentina of the duo Franck Ribéry-Sofyan Amrabat triumphs in the carpet on the lawn of Spezia Calcio (2-2), on the occasion of the 4th day of the Italian championship. In a first act that it dominated technically, the Viola had however quickly opened the scoring thanks to an overpowered header from German Pezzella under the bar of Ivan Provedel, on a corner kicked on the right side by Cristiano Biraghi (1-0, 2nd ). Julian Chabot, jostled instantly, was then furious in the heart of his surface. Fiorentina, decidedly in a hurry, doubled the bet a few moments later, Cristiano Biraghi taking a cross at the far post in front of the goal of Pol Lirola (2-0, 4th). Perhaps too easy, visitors were then surprised by the promoted. After a blunder by Martin Caceres, the stirring Daniele Verde reduced the gap closely (2-1, 39th). What to revive the suspense? Certainly. M’Bala Nzola put Diego Farias in orbit against, but the latter pressed his shot too much (68th). The Brazilian did not miss twice and sent in stride a sharp in the goal of Bartlomiej Dragowski (2-2, 75th).

The exit of German Pezzella on injury a few minutes earlier was also no stranger (72nd). Nzola even offered the action of KO (90th + 3), without success. With this draw the Viola does not take off (11th), while the Spezia (13th) offers a nice shot. At the Olympic Stadium in Turin, Sasa Lukic spun from entry to goal and was mowed down by the exit of Alessio Cragno. Andrea Belotti was in charge of converting the test for Torino by taking the goalkeeper against the penalty (1-0, 4th). A cannon start erased in less than 20 minutes, Joao Pedro resuming at close range a delivery from Sebastian Walukiewicz (1-1, 12th), before Giovanni Simeone crucified Salvatore Sirigu a second time from the penalty spot (2-1, 19th). But Belotti, again, prowled at the far post and released an overpowered cross half-volley to bring the two teams up to par (2-2, 50 ‘). It was without counting on a fault of hand from Sirigu offering a double fox surfaces to Simeone (3-2, 73rd). Torino sinks in 19th place, Cagliari is 12th.

The results of the 3 p.m. matches:

