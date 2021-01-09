Serie A: Genoa crunches Bologna and leaves the red zone

Genoa comes out of the water against Bologna (2-0), on the occasion of the 17th day of Serie A. Far from being sovereign in the game on their lawn in poor condition, the Rossoblu took advantage of mistakes of their opponent to pocket a saving victory. Miha Zajc first opened the scoring just before the break (1-0, 40th).

Then, a very high pressing from the incoming Steeve Mike Eboa Ebongue on Jerdy Schouten allowed Mattia Destro to make the break (2-0, 55th). A victory which allows the locals to exit (temporarily) from the red zone for the first time since early November. Sinisa Mihajlovic’s team has not won a single match since the end of November and remains twelfth.

