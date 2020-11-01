Home Sports football Serie A: Genoa stops Sampdoria
Sportsfootball

Serie A: Genoa stops Sampdoria

By kenyan

Genoa put an end to Sampdoria’s three-game winning streak in the Lanterna derby (1-1), counting for Matchday 6 of Serie A. A game started at a good pace with a sensational strike from Jakub Jankto from the outside the area (1-0, 23rd). But, determined to make forget its rank for an evening, the Genoa pushed. Cristian Zapata first forced Emil Audero to lie down very quickly on the ground (27th), before Gianluca Scamacca equalized with a clear shot (1-1, 28th) and Nicolo Rovella triggered a shot after a one. -two (39th).

In the second act, Doria lost several dangerous balls in the heart of the game. Jakub Jankto scooping the passage of an indisputable yellow card for a tactical foul on one of these failures (61st). Claudio Ranieri then brought in new blood and Keita Baldé (entered in the 66th) was illustrated with a floating strike that Mattia Perin released just in front of his post (72nd), before procrastinating (77th). After this match, Sampdoria is 8th, Genoa 15th.

Serie A standings

