Home Sports football Serie A: Hellas Verona and Genoa neutralize each other
Sportsfootball

Serie A: Hellas Verona and Genoa neutralize each other

By kenyan

Tomorrow night, the Champions League will make a comeback. Before this five-star meeting, football enthusiasts could follow a few matches this Monday evening, especially in Serie A. At the bottom of the ranking, Genoa (17th) traveled to Verona (8th) on behalf of the fourth day .

In the first period, the two teams returned to the locker room without being able to find the target (0-0). Upon returning from the locker room, no formation managed to gain the upper hand in a rather choppy meeting. Final score: 0-0.

Related news

football

PSG: Lucas Moura judges Neymar

kenyan -
Tomorrow night, Paris Saint-Germain, last finalist in the UEFA Champions League, will face Manchester United on the first day of the most beautiful of...
Read more
football

PSG – Manchester United: long-awaited reunion and revenge in sight

kenyan -
At the opening of its Champions League season, PSG has an appointment with Manchester United at the Parc des Princes. An opponent who...
Read more
football

LdC: the Rennes group against Krasnodar

kenyan -
In 24 hours now, Stade Rennais will play the first Champions League match in its history. It is the Russians from Krasnodar...
Read more
Load more

Most read

Serie A: the 2020/21 season calendar unveiled!

football kenyan -
After the Premier League, Bundesliga and even La Liga calendars, it was Serie A's turn to unveil the program for the 2020-2021 season....
Read more

PSG and LOSC seduced by hope Alex Luna

football kenyan -
His name will probably mean nothing to you, but Alex Luna is starting to make people talk about him in Argentina. Young striker...
Read more

Xavi judge Kylian Mbappé

football kenyan -
The present and the future of football is what Kylian Mbappé represents. At 21, he's already a constant threat to any defense and...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke