Serie A: Hellas Verona and Genoa neutralize each other

Tomorrow night, the Champions League will make a comeback. Before this five-star meeting, football enthusiasts could follow a few matches this Monday evening, especially in Serie A. At the bottom of the ranking, Genoa (17th) traveled to Verona (8th) on behalf of the fourth day .

In the first period, the two teams returned to the locker room without being able to find the target (0-0). Upon returning from the locker room, no formation managed to gain the upper hand in a rather choppy meeting. Final score: 0-0.