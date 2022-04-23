Serie A: Hellas Verona and Sampdoria back to back

Hellas Verona, 9th before the meeting, received on the lawn of the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi stadium Sampdoria from Genoa, 16th but seven points from the first relegation. The two formations left on a draw (1-1), which does not really help the two formations.

After missing his penalty, Francesco Caputo took the ball well to open the scoring for the Genoese (1-0, 44th). Finally, Gianluca Caprari reset the counters in the last quarter of an hour (1-1, 78th). With this point of draw, Verona remains in the first part of the table, the Samp stops its series of three defeats in a row.