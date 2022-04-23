Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Serie A: Hellas Verona and Sampdoria back to back

Date:

Hellas Verona, 9th before the meeting, received on the lawn of the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi stadium Sampdoria from Genoa, 16th but seven points from the first relegation. The two formations left on a draw (1-1), which does not really help the two formations.

After missing his penalty, Francesco Caputo took the ball well to open the scoring for the Genoese (1-0, 44th). Finally, Gianluca Caprari reset the counters in the last quarter of an hour (1-1, 78th). With this point of draw, Verona remains in the first part of the table, the Samp stops its series of three defeats in a row.

Previous articleOL: Moussa Dembélé is angry with his supporters

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

OL: Moussa Dembélé is angry with his supporters

kenyan -
At the end of the convincing victory acquired...

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski comes out of silence and talks about his future

kenyan -
Under contract with Bayern Munich until June 2023,...

Ivory Coast: released in the first round, Didier Drogba will not be president of the FIF

kenyan -
Disillusionment for Didier Drogba. Candidate for the...

ASSE: Ryad Boudebouz disappointed after the defeat against Monaco

kenyan -
AS Saint-Etienne lost at home to AS Monaco...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

OL: Moussa Dembélé is angry with his supporters

football 0
At the end of the convincing victory acquired...

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski comes out of silence and talks about his future

football 0
Under contract with Bayern Munich until June 2023,...

Ivory Coast: released in the first round, Didier Drogba will not be president of the FIF

football 0
Disillusionment for Didier Drogba. Candidate for the...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.