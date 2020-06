Hellas Verona continues its fine season for the resumption of Serie A. More than three months after their last match, Ivan Jurio’s team beat Cagliari 2-1 at home. Di Carmine scored a double (14th, 26th) to take 7th place.

Simeone’s reduction of the gap before the break (43rd) was not enough. Cagliari continues to dive in the rankings. Despite an excellent start to the season, the Islanders are now 12th in Serie A after the first 25 days.