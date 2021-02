At the end of the 22nd day of Serie A, Hellas Verona got the better of Parma on Monday night and confirmed their place in the first half of the standings (9th), 10 ranks above their evening opponent.

The visitors, however, opened the scoring early in this meeting thanks to Kucka from the penalty spot (8th). The Gialloblu were able to respond with a goal from Grassi against his camp (13th), then Barak on the hour mark (61st), to win 2-1.