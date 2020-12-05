Serie A: Inter do not tremble against Bologna

On behalf of the 10th day of Serie A, Inter (3rd, 18 pts) received Bologna (10th, 12 pts) this Saturday evening at San Siro. After Juventus’ victory against Torino, the Nerazzurri had to win to come back to the level of the Old Lady. The visitors wanted to create a sensation by bringing down the Milan club, which has only experienced defeat in the league once this season.

In the first period, Romelu Lukaku drew the first and opened the scoring for the formation of Antonio Conte (16th, 1-0). The Belgian striker was then imitated by Achraf Hakimi, scorer before the break (45th, 2-0). In the second period, Emanuel Vignato revived his team (67th, 2-1) but the Moroccan side saw double (70th, 3-1). Inter won and came second in the standings. Bologna remained 10th.