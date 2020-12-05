Home Sports football Serie A: Inter do not tremble against Bologna
Sportsfootball

Serie A: Inter do not tremble against Bologna

By kenyan

On behalf of the 10th day of Serie A, Inter (3rd, 18 pts) received Bologna (10th, 12 pts) this Saturday evening at San Siro. After Juventus’ victory against Torino, the Nerazzurri had to win to come back to the level of the Old Lady. The visitors wanted to create a sensation by bringing down the Milan club, which has only experienced defeat in the league once this season.

In the first period, Romelu Lukaku drew the first and opened the scoring for the formation of Antonio Conte (16th, 1-0). The Belgian striker was then imitated by Achraf Hakimi, scorer before the break (45th, 2-0). In the second period, Emanuel Vignato revived his team (67th, 2-1) but the Moroccan side saw double (70th, 3-1). Inter won and came second in the standings. Bologna remained 10th.

Related news

Liverpool: Ibrahima Konaté also in the viewfinder

football kenyan -
From the height of his 21 years, Ibrahima Konaté impresses everyone this season within the workforce of RB Leipzig, where he now occupies a...
Read more

Brighton: Yves Bissouma, next attraction of the transfer window in the Premier League?

football kenyan -
At 24, Yves Bissouma is certainly having his best start to the season since arriving in Brighton from Lille a little over two years...
Read more

PL: Manchester United recover after PSG and dispose of West Ham

football kenyan -
As part of the eleventh day of the Premier League, West Ham hosted Manchester United at the London Stadium. A crucial meeting...
Read more
Load more

Trending

MP Murunga’s wife tears apart husband’s lover during burial

News Connie Mukenyi -
Drama ensued at late MP Justus Murunga's burial after his first wife Christabel Murunga publicly blasted her husband's alleged lover Agnes Wangui Wambiri during...
Read more

‘Sherehe haitaki hasira’ producer Pink Ozola passes on after battle with...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
The producer behind the popular gengetone song 'Sherehe haitaki hasira' Mark Mick Okoth aka Pink Otshobala Ozola has suddenly passed on after succumbing to...
Read more

Uhuru pressured to lock down country during Christmas

News Tracy Aime -
President Uhuru Kenyatta received a proposal from the Council of Governors on Friday. The Council of Governors urged the President to lock down the...
Read more

Chopper carrying MP Murunga’s body got lost in forest, burial delayed

News Stanley Kasee -
The funeral of Matungu MP Justus Murunga was delayed for almost two hours after a small mishap that saw the chopper carrying his body...
Read more

Azziad Nasenya forced to defend herself after being accused of trash...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Famous TikTok star Azziad Nasenya was forced to clear her name after Edgar Obare's fans accused her of slandering the blogger's name. This came a...
Read more

Come out of government and lead anti-BBI campaigns – Rift Valley...

News Alfred Kiura -
Politicians from the Rift Valley region have challenged dare Deputy President William Ruto to come out of the government and lead the anti-BBI campaigns...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke