Serie A: Inter Milan hooked by Atalanta

Leader of Serie A after a fine series of eight consecutive successes in the Championship, Inter Milan wanted to win on the lawn of Atalanta Bergamo in order to get ahead of their eternal rival, AC Milan. But despite a good dominance in the game, the Nerazzurri came up against a very solid Dea defense.

Result: neither of the two teams managed to make the difference, which separated with a draw, ending the series of victories for Milan, who remain in the lead with two points ahead of AC Milan. Next meeting for Inter: the reception in Venice. For its part, Atalanta will have to win against Lazio to ensure that it consolidates its fourth place, under pressure from Juve.