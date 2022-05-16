Serie A: Inter still believes in the title

After his team’s victory on the lawn of Cagliari on Sunday evening (1-3), Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said that he and his players still believed in the title of Italian champion. Thanks to this success the Nerrazzuri, currently second behind AC Milan, are still in the race for the Scudetto which will be played this year on the last day of the championship.

“There is one game left, the team believes in it. It happened to me personally to be 2 points behind and win the Scudetto. In football, I must never give up, this team has shown that. He’s always on the ball, he never let go of an inch. Milan are ahead and clearly we need their defeat as well as beating Sampdoria. In the end everyone gets the points they deserve. I have no regrets. I think about the season, the many joys and the two trophies, then let’s see what happens on the last day.”, Inzaghi explained after the meeting. Inter will have to win their last match against Sampdoria on Sunday evening (6 p.m.) and at the same time hope for a defeat for the Rossoneri on the lawn of Sassuolo, to win the twentieth Scudetto in their history.