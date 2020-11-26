Home Sports football Serie A: it's the big mess in Napoli!
Plagued by sporting difficulties since the start of the season, Napoli must also deal with a deleterious climate internally. Blame it on unpaid wages since the start of the season by management.

Napoli falters internally. If, in sport, the results of the training coached by Gennaro Gattuso disappoint (sixth in Serie A only), other problems are polluting the start of the season of the Italian club. Thus, relations between the professional workforce, the technical staff and the management have seriously deteriorated in recent weeks.

In question ? The Neapolitan high spheres have still not paid the slightest penny to the players but also to the staff since the start of the season! Information revealed by the Gazzetta dello Sport affirms that all these beautiful people would have received no salary this season following the particular economic context caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under high voltage

Aware that this situation causes multiple internal tensions, President Aurelio De Laurentiis would have undertaken to make a monthly payment before December 1. Is this sufficient to ease tensions before the matches against HNK Rijeka this Thursday evening in the framework of the Europa League and then AS Roma on Sunday in the league? In addition to this incredible backstage context, Napoli’s final home defeat last Sunday against AC Milan (1-3) would have left its mark.

Thus, Gennaro Gattuso would have gone off his hinges in the locker room, violently attacking his players. Visibly exasperated, Gattuso would have even considered resigning from his post. Information denied in the meantime by Napoli via its social networks on Tuesday. It is therefore in this explosive context that Naples is preparing to apprehend its next deadlines on the ground. Not sure that this is conducive to an improvement in sport …

