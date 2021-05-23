Serie A: Juventus and AC Milan qualified in the Champions League, Naples in the Europa League

The 38th and final day of Serie A was the scene of a top duel in the race for Europe. If the champion is already known and is called Inter, it was still necessary to determine who would qualify for the Champions League and the Europa League. In a favorable position before kick-off, Atalanta (2nd) received AC Milan (3rd) in a shock as tantalizing as it was decisive, while Napoli (4th) and Juventus (5th) respectively faced Hellas Verona. (10th) and Bologna (12th).

In this Lombardy derby in Bergamo, it was the Rossoneri who scored first, just before the break, through Frank Kessié from the penalty spot. An exercise well known to the Ivorian midfielder who transformed the 10th penalty of his season, equaling Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s record for the 2011/2012 season. A crucial goal that allowed Stefano Pioli’s players to be second in the standings at half-time. In the second half the score stayed there and Milan ensured the bare minimum and qualified for the Champions League, just like Juventus. Without Cristiano Ronaldo at kickoff, the Old Lady still managed to open the scoring quickly in the 6th minute of play thanks to Federico Chiesa before Alvaro Morata doubled the bet (29th). Before halftime, Adrien Rabiot added another pawn to the work of Juventinis (45th).

3-0 at the break, perhaps synonymous with the Champions League, it was the case at this point in the match, moreover, with the draw in Naples. After the locker room, Morata scored twice and brought the score to 4-0 (47th). 4-1, final score since Andrea Orsonlini, the former player of Juventus precisely, reduced the gap (85th). The meter was no longer moving. Thanks to this success and the draw in Naples, Juventus miraculously qualified for the next edition of the Cup with the big ears. Andrea Pirlo could take a big blow. On the side of Napoli precisely, things only moved in the second half with an opener signed Amir Rrahmani in the 60th minute of play (1-0) but Davide Faraoni cooled the Neapolitan ardor a few minutes later by equalizing, 1- 1 (69th). A terrible draw for Gennaro Gattuso’s players who will have to settle for the Europa League next season as Juve pass them at the very last moment. In the other meetings of the evening, Lazio guaranteed to finish 6th was dried by Sassuolo (2-0) while Roma ended the season with a draw against Benevento (2-2).

The 8:45 p.m. results:

Atalanta 0 – 1 Milan : Kessie (43rd, sp)

Sassuolo 2 – 0 Lazio: Kyriakopoulos (10th), Berardi (78th, sp)

Naples 1 – 1 Verona: Rrahmani (60th); Faraoni (69th)

Bologna 1- 4 Juventus : Orsolini (85th); Chiesa (6th), Morata (29th, 47th), Rabiot (45th)

Torino 1 – 1 Benevento: Bremer (29th); Tello (72nd)

Spezia 2 – 1 Roma: Verde (6th), Pobega (38th); El Shaarawy (52nd), Mkhitaryan (85th)

The final Serie A standings can be found here