Serie A: Juventus hooked by Hellas Verona

Last week, before their Champions League match, Juventus could not do better than a draw against Crotone (1-1). We waited impatiently to see what was going to be the proposal of Andrea Pirlo’s men this Sunday evening against Hellas Verona, at home, just a few days away from the clash in C1 against FC Barcelona. Despite a clear domination in the first period, the Juventini were hot. They first conceded a goal, refused for an offside before Alvaro Morata scored. The Spaniard was in turn signaled offside. Score at the break 0-0.

When we got back from the locker room, as time went on, we were worried about the Juve players. They also conceded a goal by Favili (0-1, 60th). Still deprived of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Piedmontese saw Kulusevski come into play. It was also him who equalized with his left foot after a nice little festival on his right side (1-1, 78th). With this result, the Juventini prepare their European shock as hard as possible and remain in fifth place in the Italian championship.