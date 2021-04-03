Serie A: Juventus still stalls in the Turin derby

Descended to fifth place in Serie A ten points behind leader Inter Milan, Juventus absolutely had to win against Torino this Saturday to keep a tiny hope of playing the title. La Vecchia Signora found the historic rival who for his part plays the maintenance in Serie A. This match of the 29th day of the championship started well for the band of Andrea Pirlo with an early goal from Federico Chiesa well served by Alvaro Morata (13th) .

But Antonio Sanabria did not hear it that way. The Paraguayan striker first equalized (27th) before giving the advantage to his team after returning from the locker room (46th). But Juventus found the means to equalize thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the match (81st). Juventus are fourth at 9 points behind Inter Milan (with one more game) while Torino are two points ahead of Cagliari the first relegation.

Serie A standings