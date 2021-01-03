Serie A: Lautaro Martinez and Inter crush Crotone

This Sunday, Inter welcomed Crotone to Giuseppe Meazza for the first of 2021. The Nerazzurri, 2nd in the standings, remained on 7 consecutive wins in Serie A. Before the winter break, Crotone was 19th, penultimate and relegated but came from take 3 points against Parma. The Calabrians will enter the match best by opening the scoring in the 13th minute, Zanellato’s goal, before being joined to score 7 minutes later thanks to Lautaro Martinez. The Argentinian, very fit today, will even be involved in Inter’s 2nd goal in the 31st, finally awarded to Marrone against his camp. 5 minutes later, Arturo Vidal, author of a mediocre meeting, will give a penalty to Crotone, transformed by Golemić, to tie at 2-2.

Upon returning from the locker room, Vidal is replaced by Stefano Sensi, and from there Antonio Conte’s men will unfold. In turn, Lautaro Martinez twice (57th, 78th), Lukaku (64th) and Hakimi (87th) will be decisive in front of the goal to bring the final score to 6 goals to 2. The Argentine striker, author of a hat-trick will have made all his class speak, and his association with the Belgian will have been devastating, as often. Inter return to the top of the standings, pending the meeting between Benevento and Milan at 6 p.m.

The Serie A standings.