Serie A: Naples wins in Venice, Sassuolo sinks against Sampdoria

Date:

The multiplex of the 24th day of Serie A was played this Sunday afternoon on three lawns. First of all, Naples went to win on the lawn of Venezia, in particular thanks to a goal from the ghost Victor Osimhen, tenured and scorer for the first time in almost three months. Andrea Petagna then sealed the fate of the match in the 10th minute of added time to allow the Azzurri to take second place at AC Milan on goal difference.

In the other afternoon matches, Sampdoria had fun in their lair against Sassuolo, after five consecutive defeats. The former Nerdoverde Francesco Caputo also started the Genoese attacking festival, completed by the former Inter Milan Antonio Candreva. Finally, earlier in the afternoon, Atalanta Bergamo lost at home to Cagliari and missed the opportunity to temporarily approach the podium, nine points behind the DEA.

Full afternoon results

Atalanta 1-2 Cagliari : Palomino (64th) for the DEA; Pereiro (50th, 68th) for the CC

Bologna 0-0 Empoli

Sampdoria 4-0 Sassuolo: Caputo (5th), Sensi (7th), Conti (63rd) and Candreva (sp, 90th+1) for UCS

Venice 0-1 Napoli : Osimhen (59th) and Petagna (90th+10) for the SSCN

