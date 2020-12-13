Serie A: Napoli, Roma and Atalanta feast

Three matches took place this Sunday at 3 p.m. on behalf of the 11th day of Serie A. The favorites took the opportunity to assert their status since Naples, after being led against Sampdoria, reversed the trend to finally win 2 -1 thanks to newcomers Lozano (53rd) and Petagna (68th). It is a third victory in a row for the Neapolitans who are back on the third step of the podium.

At the same time, Atalanta had fun receiving Fiorentina with an overbearing 3-0 success. Gosens (44th), Malinovskyi (55th) and Toloi (63rd) are the scorers of the day. La Dea takes 8th place in the championship, three rows behind Roma, who have nothing to do with Bologna by winning 5-1, thanks to a very big first period. Dzeko (10th), Veretout (34th) and Mkhitaryan (44th) notably scored for the Louve.

The classification of Serie A.

The results of the 3 p.m. matches:

Naples 2 – 1 Sampdoria: Lozano (53rd), Petagna (68th); Jantko (20th)

Atalanta 3 – 0 Fiorentina: Gosens (44th), Malinovskyi (55th), Toloi (63rd)

Bologna 1 – 5 Roma : Cristante (csc 24th); Poli (csc 5th), Dzeko (10th), Pellegrini (15th), Veretout (34th), Mkhitaryan (44th)