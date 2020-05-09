Home Sports News football Serie A prepares a Transfer market of madness, the plan of FC...
Serie A prepares a Transfer market of madness, the plan of FC Barcelona to afford Miralem Pjani

The Premier League does not want a revolt of the players, Serie A will be active in the transfer market and Barca has a plan to secure the services of Pjani, here is your press review of Saturday 9 May.

Premier League fears players revolt

In England precisely where the resumption of the Premier League is perplexing! The Mirror looks back at the Restart project that has been underway in recent weeks but Premier League clubs fear that players will resist not to resume. And according to the publication, 50 players in the championship are ready to snub the reboot and they have a good reason. Players are afraid to pass the virus on to their families if competition resumes too quickly. A finding shared by the Daily Star which evokes a revolt on the part of the Premier League players! As a reminder, clubs will be invited on Monday to give their opinion on a possible resumption of the Premier League on neutral ground, behind closed doors and in a limited number of stadiums. Case to follow….

Summer is shaping up to be hot in Italy

In Italy, the Serie A Transfer market promises to be hectic according to Tuttosport! Indeed, the championship cadors will be active this summer! And it’s already started! According to the latest rumours, Real Madrid have given up on recruiting Paul Pogba but not Juve who have made the Frenchman a priority for this transfer window. The Old Lady could therefore lose Pjanic and would therefore like to hit hard by repatriating the midfielder this summer. But the domestic competitors also have ambitions like Inter who want to offer Arturo Vidal. Antonio Conte is becoming more and more pressing in this matter and wants to complete the operation as soon as possible. At the other club in Milan, it’s a coaching story. Announced several weeks ago on the bench of the Rossoneri, Ralf Rangnick admitted that the position of coach of AC Milan was possible, which he had previously refused. The short-lived former Milan coach is being courted at Torino. Indeed, Marco Giampaolo could bring serenity to a club that is playing its survival in the elite this season! In short, summer promises to be hot on the other side of the Alps!

Barca want an exchange to offer Pjani

Miralem Pjanic, who has been mentioned for several weeks, reportedly said yes to FC Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. In search of a midfielder, the blaugrana club would have convinced the Bosnian to commit during this summer Transfer market. except that Barca are in the grip of enormous financial difficulties and for this transfer to take place, it will be part of an exchange. Indeed, the operation depends mainly on Juventus. The Old Lady particularly appreciates Arthur’s profile and could agree to part ways with his midfielder, recruited from Roma in 2016, in exchange for the Brazilian! The 23-year-old is refusing to leave Catalonia for the time being. So Barca are studying all the possibilities and has offered to include in the deal Ivan Rakitic or Arturo Vidal. Two players at the end of the course in Catalonia that the club blaugrana tries so hard to get rid of. Juve and Barca believe that Pjanic and Arthur have roughly the same price, namely 60 million euros but the Brazilian’s refusal blocks the operation for the time being.

