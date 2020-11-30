Home Sports football Serie A: prolific draw between Torino and Sampdoria
Sportsfootball

Serie A: prolific draw between Torino and Sampdoria

By kenyan

Continuation and end of this 9th day of Serie A with the draw between Torino and Sampdoria 2-2. This result does not suit anyone since the Toro just came out of the red zone when the Blucerchiati occupied 12th place in the championship.

There will have been twists and turns in this game. The Granata opened the scoring with Belotti (25th). Candreva (54th) and the indestructible Quagliarella (63rd) reversed the trend but the former Lille, Monaco, or Bordeaux Souhaliho Meité equalized (77th).

The Serie A ranking can be found here.

Related news

Premier League: Fulham surprises Leicester

football kenyan -
Surprise tonight in the Premier League where Leicester was surprised at home by Fulham 2-1. Despite the presence of Vardy, Maddison, Tielemans...
Read more

LdC: Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia packages for Man Utd

football kenyan -
Wednesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain will return to the Champions League. During this 5th day of C1, the Parisians will challenge Manchester United in...
Read more

Rennes: Serhou Guirassy unavailable until 2021!

football kenyan -
Bad news for Stade Rennais. At a time when the Bretons are trampling in the league and playing their game for a place...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Murkomen reveals what President Uhuru’s allies plotted to do to DP...

News Alfred Kiura -
Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies wanted to remove Deputy President William Ruto from the government even before...
Read more

Raila, Ruto and Kenyatta union for 2022 possible, Duale says

Politics Chuoyo Protus -
Garissa Town MP and former Majority Leader Aden Duale has said that a union of President Kenyatta, Ruto, and Raila for 2022 is not...
Read more

JSC accuses the Deputy Chief Justice of using shrewd tactics to...

News Tracy Aime -
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is in hot soup after the Judicial Service Commission accused her of using shrewd tactics to save her job. The...
Read more

Government issues new guidelines for bars, orders them to hire Covid-19...

News Tracy Aime -
The government has issued new directives to bars in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19. In the guidelines, the State requires bars to...
Read more

Ruto summons 150 of his allies for crisis meeting

Politics Tracy Aime -
Deputy President William Ruto has summoned 150 of his allies for a crisis meeting. The leaders will meet the Deputy President on Wednesday, 2nd...
Read more

Fierce Cop Hessy warns outlawed Nakuru gangs terrorizing residents – Photos...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nakuru residents are living in fear, not knowing when the outlawed sects will strike again in the Kivumbini area. However, fierce cop, popularly known...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke