Serie A: prolific draw between Torino and Sampdoria

Continuation and end of this 9th day of Serie A with the draw between Torino and Sampdoria 2-2. This result does not suit anyone since the Toro just came out of the red zone when the Blucerchiati occupied 12th place in the championship.

There will have been twists and turns in this game. The Granata opened the scoring with Belotti (25th). Candreva (54th) and the indestructible Quagliarella (63rd) reversed the trend but the former Lille, Monaco, or Bordeaux Souhaliho Meité equalized (77th).

