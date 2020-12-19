Serie A: Sampdoria dominates Crotone

Nice week for Sampdoria. After winning at Hellas Verona on Wednesday, Claudio Ranieri’s troops followed up with a victory tonight when Crotone received 3-1. This allows them to move up one rank in the standings to secure 10th place.

Crotone is always dead last and relapses after a victory and a draw. The reduction of the gap for a time from Nwankwo from the penalty spot (45th) was not enough. La Samp won thanks to goals from Damsgaard (26th), Jankto (36th) and the indestructible Quagliarella (65th).

