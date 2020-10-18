Serie A: Sassuolo connects and overthrows Bologna

In Matchday 4 of Serie A, Sassuolo traveled to Renato Dall’Ara to face Bologna. Already largely victorious over Crotone (4-1) before the international break, Roberto De Zerbi’s men made a new offensive festival this Sunday. If Soriano launched hostilities for the locals (1-0, 9th), Berardi allowed his family to get back in touch (1-1, 18th). But it was written that Bologna would not let go this afternoon. Svanberg materialized the awakening of Mihajlovic’s men (2-1, 39th). Orsolini thought to deliver the final blow on the hour mark (3-1, 60th).

But the match got carried away again and Djuricic four minutes later restarted the Sassuolo machine (3-2, 64th). Six minutes later, Caputo took advantage of a defensive awkwardness to catapult the ball into the net with his head (3-3, 70 ‘). The incredible scenario continued and Tomiyasu deceived his own goalkeeper and allowed Sassuolo to take the advantage for the first time in the match (3-4, 77th). With this third success of the season, the flock of De Zerbi climbed to second place in the standings. Note the great debut in Serie A of Maxime Lopez who came into play in the 61st minute.

