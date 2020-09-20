Serie A: Sassuolo snatches point of draw against Cagliari

On behalf of this first day of Serie A, the attractive team of Sassuolo welcomed Cagliari on their lawn. If this match could seem unbalanced on paper and in view of the final classification of the last exercise, it was quite different today. Despite great opportunities, Domenico Berardi then Francesco Caputo could not materialize these last and left alive a feverish team of Cagliari which created very few chances. Only Giovanni Simeone tried his hand but the son of the Argentine tactician saw his head pass just above the frame. But while we thought we were heading towards a goalless draw, the same Giovanni Simeone managed to place, on this center of Joao Pedro, a magnificent header which ended its race in the corner of the goal (0-1).

Not far from seeing double three minutes later, the young Argentinian was this time signaled in an offside position. But it was without counting on the determination of the locals that the Moroccan international Mehdi Bourabia offered the point of the draw to his family on this marvel of free kick which saw the ball rise above the wall before lodging in the skylight of the opposing doorman. A draw that does nobody’s business, as these two teams would have liked to start with a victory (1-1).