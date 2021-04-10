HomeSportsfootballSerie A: Spezia snatch victory against Crotone
Serie A: Spezia snatch victory against Crotone

The Serie A red lantern seemed not to have said his last word. On behalf of the 30th day of the Italian championship, the Calabrians moved to La Spezia, for a duel of promoted. The sublime goal of former Nantes Koffi Djidji allowed Crotone to return to the locker room with a short advantage (0-1, 40th).

In the second half, Daniele Verde equalized for 16th in Serie A (1-1, 63rd), but Crotone regained the advantage thanks to the inevitable Nigerian striker Simy, author of his 16th goal in 30 matches, the ninth of the six last meetings (1-2, 78th). But while the last seemed to hold a precious success in the perspective of an improbable maintenance, the Spezia planted twice: Maggiore (2-2, 89th) and Erlic (3-2, 90th), dashed the hopes of Emmanuel Rivière and Adam Ounas.

The Serie A standings.

