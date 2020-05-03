Home Sports News football Serie A: Sports Minister cools clubs on takeover
Serie A: Sports Minister cools clubs on takeover

It is an intervention that is likely to cause a huge outcry in Italy. Gradually, several Serie A clubs have announced the reopening of their training centre from next week. Following the coronavirus pandemic, Italy is beginning its deconfinement with a resumption of individual training for athletes from 4 May. Group training will resume on May 18. But while enthusiasm seems to be high within the clubs, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has clearly delayed a future resumption of the championship.

“I read strange things here and there but nothing has changed from what I’ve always said about football: team training won’t resume until May 18 and we’re really not talking about a resumption of the Championship yet,” he wrote in a short message on his Facebook account. “Now sorry, but I’m going back to take care of all the other sports and sports centers (bodyrooms, dance rooms, swimming pools etc.) that need to reopen as soon as possible,” stated the Minister on his Facebook page. We will have to wait and see if a resumption of the season in Serie A is really possible or not…

