Serie A: the Milan-Fiorentina match was followed on the Metaverse

The shock of the 35th day of Serie A between AC Milan and Fiorentina (1-0) was of particular interest. As well as possibly being decisive in Italy’s title and European Cup race, this was the first football match to be broadcast on the Metaverse. The meeting at San Siro could therefore be followed in Africa and the Middle East from the “Serie A room, in the Nemesis metaverseinside the virtual world. Users were thus able to react to the evolution of the match within the Metaverse.

An initiative by Italian football authorities to promote Serie A around the world, but also to reach a young audience. “We chose to be the first to broadcast a football match in the Metaverse because we believe that the frontier of technological innovation is extremely important for a modern league such as Serie A. The Middle East and Africa of the North represent for us a strategic area due to the dominant presence of Generation Z and the particular receptivity with regard to information”explained Luigi De Siervo, the CEO of Serie A according to comments quoted by the Gazetta Dello Sport. The Italian league also announced that this was just the start of a series of collaborations with companies exploiting new technologies.