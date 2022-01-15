HomeSportsfootballSerie A: Torino win against Sampdoria
Serie A: Torino win against Sampdoria

On behalf of the 22nd day of Serie A, Sampdoria (15th, 20 pts) hosted Torino (9th, 28 pts) this Saturday afternoon on its lawn at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. In a series of four unsuccessful matches in the league, the Blucerchiati had to restart the machine against the Turin club which remained on a huge success against Fiorentina (4-0).

At the start of the game, Caputo gave the advantage to the locals (18th, 1-0) but Singo quickly put the two teams back on par (27th, 1-1). In the second period, it was Praet who gave the visitors the advantage (67th, 1-2) and the score did not change. Thanks to this victory, the Granata consolidated their ninth place in the standings, while Sampdoria did not move either, pending the other results.

