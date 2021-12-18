Serie A: Udinese has fun against Cagliari

On behalf of the 18th day of Serie A, Cagliari (18th, 10 pts) and Udinese (15th, 17 pts) crossed swords this Saturday evening at the Sardegna Arena. Without a league win for nine meetings, the locals had to recover and hoped to start a series after the success in the Italian Cup in midweek. The Friulani, they were in a bit of the same situation, with a Cup qualification but a series of five games without a win in Serie A. But they reacted well.

After Makengo’s opener (4th), the former Barça player Deulofeu doubled the bet just before the break (45th). In the second half, Cagliari could not react and Udinese drove home the point thanks to Molina (50th) and Deulofeu’s double (69th, 4-0). Thanks to this festival, the evening visitors passed fourteenth in the standings. The Casteddu slipped to nineteenth place.