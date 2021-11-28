Serie A: without shining, AS Rome has Torino

AS Rome (5th, 22 pts) received Torino (13th, 17 pts) this Sunday, on behalf of the 14th day of Serie A. After two consecutive defeats in the league against AC Milan (1-2) and Venice (3-2), the Giallorossi had recovered last weekend by beating Genoa (0-2). The Granata, for their part, remained on a victory against Udinese (2-1), but have been struggling away from the start of the season with only one victory obtained far from their base. José Mourinho had chosen to line up a Zaniolo-Abraham duo at the forefront, while Belotti placed himself in the axis of the Turin attack. The latter also put the Roman defense to the test early in the match with several hot situations in the area of ​​Patricio.

The Torino ended up paying for its lack of realism. Found by Mkhitaryan at the entrance to the area, Abraham controlled, turned around and placed a strike that ended in the small net of Milinkovic-Savic (1-0, 32nd). The former Chelsea striker was close to doubling the bet by heading a corner from Perez (44 ‘). The Granata started the second half as they did in the first act. Brekalo’s distant strike forced Patricio to deploy (56th). The Romans finally won after a poor second half in scoring opportunities. On the next day, AS Rome will go to Bologna, Torino will receive Empoli.

The Serie A standings

The official line-ups at the kick-off

AS Rome

🐺 Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaTorino 💪🟨 DAJE ROMA DAJE! 🟥#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/XkCmOCWaoX – AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) November 28, 2021

Torino