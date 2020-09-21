Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Milan offer Bologna

AC Milan has started their Serie A season perfectly. The Rossoneri won against Bologna (2-0) for the first day. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, already a scorer last week in the Europa League against the Irish Shamrock Rovers (2-0), opened the scoring on a service from Theo Hernandez (1-0, 35th).

Shortly after the return from the locker room, the Swede went there for his double, on a penalty obtained by Ismaël Bennacer this time (2-0, 51st), and sealed the success of his people in a San Siro where 1,000 supporters were able to go . Note that Bologna saw Mitchell Dijks excluded for a second yellow card at the end of the game (88th).