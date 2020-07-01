Home Sports News football Series A: Inter takes place against Brescia
Series A: Inter takes place against Brescia

By kenyan

At 11 points from Juventus and seven points from Lazio at kick-off, Inter had to keep pace to keep a distant hope of title in Serie A. And Brescia, 19th, seemed to be the ideal victim. The Milanese did not doubt long in managing to open the scoring in the 5th minute by Ashley Young. Before succeeding in the break thanks to a penalty from Alexis Sanchez in the 20th minute. Just before half-time, D’Ambrosio gave the Nerazzurri three goals ahead and a substantial advantage before Gagliardini added another goal at the start of the second half. Christian Eriksen and Antonio Candreva further aggravated the score at the end of the match (6-0).

Suddenly, Inter returned to four points from Lazio, second, and eight from the Old Lady. Finally, in the other match at 7:30 p.m. counting for the 29th day of Serie A, Bologna and Cagliari neutralized each other in a match that came alive in the middle of the match with the opening of Barrow for Bologna just before half-time to which Simeone replied as soon as he returned from the locker room (1-1). The two formations therefore always have a point of difference, the premises being eleventh and visitors tenth.

The Serie A ranking

The results of the matches at 7:30 p.m. :

Bologna 1 – 1 Cagliari: Barrow (45th + 4) for Bologna; Simeone (46th) for Cagliari

Inter 6-0 Brescia: Young (5th), Sanchez (20th), D’Ambrosio (45th), Gagliardini (52nd), Eriksen (83rd), Candreva (86th)

