Several Ligue 1 clubs are heading for Achraf Dari

In search of a defensive element, several clubs in France have checked the name of Achraf Dari. And the battle should rage this summer to try to snatch the 22-year-old Moroccan international, who had a successful season with Wydad Casablanca (Morocco). While some clubs have been at a standstill since the spread of the coronavirus, others are looking for a good deal and are attentive to all the opportunities offered by the market. Achraf Dari (22 years old) sticks to the profile. According to our information, the central defender is stirring up envy in France.

From Moroccan sources, Nîmes Olympique has already made an offer to the club playing Botola Pro Inwi (Moroccan D1). Otherwise, Montpellier HSC, Racing Club de Strasbourg and FC Metz are also on the spot. The Moroccan international Espoirs (4 caps), elected best defender of the African Champions League, wants him to leave and take the plunge to come and play in Europe, and in particular within the French elite. And that would be a low risk bet for a player with a large margin for improvement and enormous talent.