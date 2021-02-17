Sevilla-Dortmund: Kylian Mbappé motivated Erling Håland

Author of a double and a decisive pass on the lawn of Sevilla FC (2-3, round of 16 first leg of the Champions League), Erling Håland (20 years) still marked the spirits. The Borussia Dortmund striker admitted on Wednesday that the performance and the hat-trick of Kylian Mbappé the day before with Paris SG against FC Barcelona (1-4) had inspired him.

“I saw Mbappé’s match yesterday, he scored three nice goals and it was a source of motivation, a boost for me, thank you to him! It was a good night”, launched the Norwegian in mixed zone. The duel of tomorrow on the football planet?