Sevilla FC: Jules Koundé sets conditions for his future

Highly rated on the transfer window, Jules Koundé will not however agree to join any club. He has already failed Tottenham.

He is one of the great animators of the transfer window. Present at the Euro with the Blues, but above all author of a superb season with Sevilla, Jules Koundé is on the shelves of many clubs. In England in particular, where the big Premier League clubs have the means to afford it. Sky Italia has just revealed that Tottenham came to the news with an offer of 30 million euros in addition to Davinson Sanchez.

A proposal that did not necessarily displease Andalusian leaders. It must be said that the sale of the player trained in Bordeaux would bail out the boxes and hit some nice shots on the transfer window. On the other hand, Jules Koundé rebuffed the Spurs without thinking twice. As revealed Marca, the international tricolor will not choose his destination at random.

He wants to play the Champions League

The Iberian media explains that he wants to join a club that allows him to take a sporting level. He believes that moving from Sevilla to Tottenham would not necessarily be a clear progression in his career, and particularly wants to play in the Champions League, a competition he would play if he decided to stay in Sevilla.

He expects in particular Chelsea or Manchester United, two sporting and financially powerful clubs who are looking for reinforcement for their defensive sector, even if everything indicates that the Red Devils have set their sights on Raphaël Varane. Monchi would expect an amount between 65 and 70 million euros for his defender. Case to be continued …