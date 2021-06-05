Sevilla wants to keep Youssef En-Nesyri at all costs

This season, Youssef En-Nesyri (24) has taken on a new dimension at Sevilla FC. Third top scorer in the Champions League (6 goals) and author of 18 goals in 38 La Liga matches, the Moroccan striker has proven that he can be the offensive leader of the Andalusian club in the face and beard of his competitor in start of season Luuk de Jong.

According to information from Estadio Deportivo, if the season of En-Nesyri has logically attracted the world, Sevilla FC does not intend to part with it and sees next season with him. This is also the case of the player who feels good in Sevilla as explained by his agent to ABC. “I keep getting calls from clubs who want to sign him, but I assure you 100% that En-Nesyri is not going to leave. In addition … We are no longer listening to offers! I say the same to all clubs, that En-Nesyri doesn’t want to know anything and that his only wish is to stay in Sevilla. “ The player and his club seem to be on the same page.