Seville: Munir El Haddadi rejects an approach from MLS, the L1 on the lookout

Date:

Munir El Haddadi (26) is coming off of a mixed season with Sevilla FC. Appeared 24 times in all competitions, the striker started only 10 games for a record of 3 achievements. Far from being a first choice for Julen Lopetegui, the Moroccan international (11 caps, 2 goals), who aims to participate in the next World Cup in Qatar, is at a crossroads this summer, his contract in Andalusia expiring in June 2023 .

According to our information, he and his representatives rejected an approach from a Major League Soccer franchise. The American team (Los Angeles FC?) was however ready to put 4 M$ (3.8 M€) on the table for the transfer and to offer 2.5 M$ (2.38 M€) of annual salary to the former resident of FC Barcelona. Still according to our information, the profile of the Atlas Lion has been submitted to several Ligue 1 teams and two of them have expressed an interest without actually taking action for the moment.

