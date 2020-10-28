Seville – Rennes: the lucid reaction of Clément Grenier

The step was simply too high. Opposed to Sevilla FC at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium this Wednesday evening on the occasion of the second day of the group stage of the Champions League, Stade Rennais has never been able to compete. Totally overwhelmed in all areas of the game, the Rouge et Noir got away with a short defeat (0-1), thanks in particular to an XXL performance from their goalkeeper Alfred Gomis. At the end of this meeting, Clément Grenier was lucid, admitting that the opponent was far too strong at the microphone of Telefoot The Channel.

“They have a lot more chances than we do. Alfred (Gomis) leaves us in the game and does us good in the first half. We gave the maximum of what we could give and that was not enough. It is a very efficient team with the ball, which created chances, which centers a lot. We bothered them a bit in the second half, especially on set pieces. After that, it’s the very high level. They have a lot of experience. Here we are, we continue to learn. We gave the maximum, but opposite there is a team that is ready for this kind of competition. “ The rest will go through another perilous trip to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge, to rekindle the flame of hope?