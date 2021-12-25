Shakhtar Donetsk: Mykhaylo Mudryk, the Ukrainian Neymar ignites everything in his path

Announced as very promising in the country for a little while, Mykhaylo Mudryk begins to take more and more importance with Shakhtar Donetsk. Loaned to Desna for a few months last season, he has established himself as a starter in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad in recent weeks. A crazy end of the year 2021 for the one who is often compared to Neymar and who should soon land in the Ukrainian selection.

Stirring winger, blond, very technical, excellent dribbler, Mykhaylo Mudryk is reaching a milestone at the top of his 20 years. Born in Krasnograd not far from Kharkiv, he left his training club for Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk which went bankrupt in 2016. Having to find a new club, he joined the best club in the country over the last decade: Shakhtar Donetsk. With the Minors, he took the time to grow up. Launched in the Youth League at 17, he has evolved with the different age groups while being loaned to Arsenal Kiev (March-June 2019) and Desna (August 2020-January 2021) in order to improve his skills. Experiences that pushed Shakhtar Donetsk to repatriate him quickly enough, to the point that Roberto De Zerbi is now considered a real option.

Roberto De Zerbi bet on him

Arrived last summer with great sporting ambitions and in the game, the Italian technician has slowly imposed his paw. A game of possession that took a long time to assimilate, but which is slowly taking shape. After 18 days and at the time of the winter break, the Donbass formation has two points ahead of Dynamo Kiev and seven over Dnipro-1. Interesting performances of which Myhkaylo Mudryk is far from foreign. A first victory for Roberto De Zerbi who declared this after two months of competition: “I not only need to win the Ukrainian Premier League and the Ukrainian Cup, to play well in the Champions League, but also to educate young players. Myhkaylo Mudryk is one of the best young footballers. If I don’t take it to the next level, I will consider it a personal defeat. “

Strong words from the Transalpine, but which testify to the confidence he places in his foal, but also in Georgiy Sudakov (19 years old), Anatoliy Trubin (20 years old) or even Danylo Sikan (20 years old) to mention than them. At first replacing where he was interesting in an entry role, he took more and more importance over the weeks. “Mudryk played really well today, but I think it’s still 50 percent of his possibilities. And if we compare Mudryk at the start of the season and now, then of course we can see his progress ” underlined the former coach of Sassuolo after a game against PFC Lviv on December 3.

A key match against Real Madrid

The turning point came on November 3 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid. In a match won 2-1 by the Merengues, he is clearly the attraction of the meeting. Moreover, the pressure was on his shoulders since before the match the sports director Darjo Srna had not taken the tweezers. “Mudryk is our Vinicius Junior. You could say that. There are few players with such qualities. We work with him day and night, and he has changed a lot lately. And Mudryk deserved his place ” he evoked before the meeting as reported Sport. Multiplying technical gestures and good choices, he sowed discord in the opposing defense.

Dani Carvajal who was opposite him during the meeting must still have a cold sweat. This match against Real Madrid was the perfect test for Mykhaylo Mudryk, because it allowed him to show his full panoply against a formidable opponent. Moreover, the public of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu was not mistaken and did not fail to applaud him for his performance. A reaction which the main interested party did not fail to note as reported by the Ukrainian media Sport : “Audience applause at the Santiago Bernabeu? I am shocked, I did not expect it. It’s a memorable moment. ”

A cannonball end of the year

Scorer on the following day when he returned against Kolos Kovalivka (3-1 victory), Mykhaylo Mudryk has since started the other 4 matches of the Ukrainian Premier League. The highlight was the match against KFC Lviv won 6-1 where he delivered 4 assists. With 2 goals and 9 offerings in 19 matches in all competitions, Mykhaylo Mudryk was able to heal his debut for his first full season at Shakhtar Donetsk. This earned him the club’s best player award during the months of November and December.

A reward that he did not fail to comment on the site of the Ukrainian club: “2021 has been a productive year, but I want the results to be even better in 2022. The goals are to never give up and keep working.” Under contract with Shakhtar Donetsk until June 2025, he is certainly followed by clubs including Sevilla whose name has emerged, but should register in the duration with the Minors at first. International hope for the moment with 16 caps and 3 goals, he has a good chance of joining Zbirna by 2022 with a potential World Cup at the end of the year if Ukraine leaves Scotland on March 24 and the winner of Wales-Austria on March 29.

Ukrainian Neymar

The future looks golden for Mykhaylo Mudryk who cultivates a real resemblance to Neymar. From a playing profile that is similar to that of the Brazilian, to the tattoos, to the always neat hair style and even to the Christian religion, the two men share different points in common. The main thing, however, is the taste for dribbling and provocation on the pitch. Rather a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo as he mentioned in the local media, he nevertheless strongly appreciates this comparison with one of the best players in the world.

“I like him as a football player. I’m drawn to his style of play. Maybe the fans saw the similarities in our game. I haven’t learned anything from his everyday lifestyle. In the field, maybe we are similar. I’m working on it. Nothing fell on my head. It is said that Brazilians were almost born technical. I have to work hard to play like a Brazilian ” he confessed in remarks collected by Sport. If he wants to follow the trajectory of the greatest, Mykhaylo Mudryk will have to refine his game and work a lot. Nevertheless, its potential is great and its momentum is ascending.